Kasey Keller reacts to USWNT and NJ/NY Gotham FC star Carli Lloyd's decision to retire at the end of 2021. (0:58)

The United States women's national team will play four matches this fall following winning the bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The USWNT will take on Paraguay in September in two matches in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the first on Sept. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium and then Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium.

The team will then play South Korea twice, with a Oct. 21 match in Kansas City, Kan., and then on Oct. 26 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.

"The work never stops and every game we play has meaning," said USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski in a statement. "These games are important to welcome back our Olympic Team to play in front of our home fans, but they are also the first steps towards 2023 World Cup qualifying. We all know we have to be at the top of our game to win at the highest levels and the dedication of the entire group to that pursuit will never change."

The Sept. 16 game against Paraguay and the Oct. 21 against South Korea will be aired on ESPN2 (stream matches, replays on ESPN+).

The games are expected to feature Carli Lloyd, who announced she'll retire from a storied career as the second-most-capped player in world soccer history with 128 international goals, two Olympic gold medals, and two World Cups.

Lloyd scored the last of her 128 international goals when she netted a brace in the United States' 4-3 defeat of Australia in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fellow USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has remained coy about her playing future, telling ESPN's Spain and Fitz show this week that she'll "need to take some time to think" about her next steps. Rapinoe was also part of the team at Tokyo.