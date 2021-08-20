Australia international Hayley Raso says it was an "easy decision" to join Manchester City. (1:09)

The United States women's national team remain in No. 1 position in FIFA's world rankings despite a difficult Olympic campaign that saw them fail to secure the gold medal.

The USWNT were aiming to become the first side to win a World Cup and Olympic gold medal back-to-back but were knocked out by eventual champions Canada at the semifinal stage.

The USWNT dropped 87.04 points -- the most of any team in the rankings -- with Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Sweden the big winners.

Peter Gerhardsson's side gained 78.20 points, which saw them jump from fifth to second in the rankings, marking their highest ever position on the list.

Olympic gold medallists Canada jumped two places to sixth, while England dropped two places to eighth.

The USWNT won bronze against Australia at Tokyo 2020. Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Despite competing against the USWNT in the bronze-medal match, Australia dropped outside the top 10.

Netherlands stayed in fourth but Germany dropped one spot to third and France dropped two spots to fifth. Brazil remain in seventh position.

Spain entered the top 10 for the first time in their history.

FIFA women's Top 10 ranking

1. United States

2. Sweden

3. Germany

4. Netherlands

5. France

6. Canada

7. Brazil

8. England

9. Korea DPR

10. Spain