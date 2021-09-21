When the U.S. women's national team won its bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last month, Vlatko Andonovski was ready to start working on the team's next chapter right away.

Within a week of returning to the United States, Andonovski texted every player on the roster and scheduled one-on-one phone calls to debrief about how the Olympics went. It was a lot of calls for Andonovski, crammed into just a couple of days, but a crucial step in transitioning to the team's next multiyear cycle that will include a Women's World Cup in Australia in 2023 and an Olympics in Paris in 2024.

"It was more of a back-and-forth conversation where we both are providing feedback," USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn said of her call with Andonovski. "And it was very backwards looking: it was about closing out the Olympics as opposed to looking forward."

Indeed, the Olympics gave Andonovski and the players a lot to look at because the USWNT's bronze medal appears better on paper than it did on the field. The players often seemed out of sync, barely resembling the team that steamrolled its way to winning the Women's World Cup in 2019 despite nearly the entire roster returning.

So now, with the USWNT back together playing a pair of friendlies against Paraguay to open the team's next era, the process has begun to figure out why that happened and what comes next -- and it's a process that will take some time. Asked by ESPN what the USWNT learned from the Olympics that it will bring into this new cycle, midfielder Rose Lavelle paused for a moment to think.

"Hmm. I don't know. That's a great question," she said. "I think at the Olympics, there wasn't just one thing we could point to and say, 'This for sure is the reason behind the way everything's going.'"

Speaking exclusively to ESPN by phone on Sunday, Sauerbrunn agreed: the answers won't come all at once.

"I wish I could tell you that we have all the answers now looking back retrospectively," Sauerbrunn said. "We have a few, but it's still a process."

The U.S. women's national team will look a lot different over the next Olympic and World Cup cycle, but the starting lineup shouldn't be the only thing that changes. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Step one: Rebuilding team chemistry

There are a lot of reasons the 2019 USWNT was so dominant at the World Cup, but one that the players themselves offered up was the players' chemistry on and off the field. The players joked that they had "22 best friends" in France and told reporters that even after weeks together, they still enjoyed each other's company outside of scheduled team activities.

By the time the Tokyo Olympics finally happened, however, the pandemic had made closeness and intimacy a liability. The protocols designed to rightly keep the athletes safe also left them feeling isolated. The protocols were necessary, but a challenge nonetheless.

"We tried to do the best we could at the Olympics, but it was really difficult not being able to go outside, or always sitting at the table with the same three people for every meal for 38 days," striker Alex Morgan said. The players and staff recognize that disconnectedness was at least part of the problem during the Olympics; in fact, Andonovski brought it up in the USWNT's first meeting back together.

"We know that our performance was not good enough by any means, so with our first meeting that we had back here, it was really addressing the little things we did not do right," midfielder Catarina Macario said last week. "Becoming more of a team on and off the field is one thing that we really need to do, so I think that will be our main focus going forward."

For Sauerbrunn, it was apparent during the USWNT's first game of the Olympics, a 3-0 loss to Sweden that had the Americans looking shellshocked. The players weren't used to adversity at the time -- they arrived in Tokyo on a 44-game unbeaten streak -- and they lacked the adequate know-how to help each other navigate it. Now, the players have roughly two years to lay the groundwork that will allow them understand one another on a deeper level. It may seem simple, but amid the ongoing pandemic, it will take some deliberate effort.

"When it comes player-to-player, cultivating relationships off the field, getting to know one another and how we tick, how we respond to stress, it's being able to say, 'Hey, you're acting a little off -- are you stressed? What's going on? How can I help?'" Sauerbrunn said.

"Those are things this team can do and start now to foster those relationships so they get stronger and stronger going into the next world tournament," she added. "That's really important to know how one another responds to adversity, and the coping methods to get players back to an equilibrium that is healthy for the entire group. To me, that's just getting to know one another, and taking the time to get a coffee with somebody or say, 'Let's go to dinner,' and bond over some drinks. That's something this group recognizes and knows that we need to work on."

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith was not part of the Olympics squad that struggled, and she wasn't there to experience the problems with cohesion. But she is in camp now to face Paraguay, and she said the renewed focus on chemistry became clear as soon as she arrived.

"What's stood out to me the most is there's a lot of emphasis on being a team, not just on the field, but off the field as well," 21-year-old Smith said Monday. "There's a big age range on this team, but I don't think that matters -- there's mutual respect between everyone, every player and the staff.