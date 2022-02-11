The Futbol Americas teams discuss who out of Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan are most likely to play in the 2023 World Cup. (1:26)

United States women's national team star and U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year Lindsey Horan will miss out on the 2022 SheBelieves Cup with a knee injury.

She will be replaced on Vlatko Andovoski's roster by Racing Louisville midfielder Jaelin Howell.

Horan will still come to training camp for evaluation by the USWNT medical staff. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympian has 108 appearances and 25 goals.

The Americans face the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland in the SheBelieves Cup, which will be held Feb. 17-23. The games will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, and Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas (watch SheBelieves Cup matches on ESPN networks).

The 22-year-old Howell has two caps for the USWNT. She made her debut against the Netherlands in November of 2020 and played one match at last year's SheBelieves Cup, seeing 28 minutes in the tournament finale vs. Argentina to earn her second cap.

Howell, the second overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, is a two-time winner (2020 & 2021) of the MAC Hermann Trophy as college soccer's top player for Florida State. She helped lead the Seminoles to the NCAA title last fall.

Horan, 27, recently completed a 18-moth loan move to Lyon after six seasons with National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns. Along the way, she won an NWSL championship, two NWSL Shields and an NWSL Challenge Cup.