The United States women's national team will play two friendlies against Colombia in June, ahead of the CONCACAF W Championship that will determine qualification for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The first game against Colombia will take place on June 25 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The teams will travel to Salt Lake City to meet at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on June 28 (watch LIVE on ESPN, 10 p.m. ET).

"Colombia has a good chance to make it to the World Cup and both teams will be in our final preparations for our qualifying tournaments, so I expect some highly competitive matches between players who are competing to represent their countries in some really important games," said U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

The games will serve as exhibitions as the USWNT seeks to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics. The United States will play Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A at the CONCACAF W Championship, to be played from July 4-18 at Monterrey, Mexico. Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago were drawn into Group B.

The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20 next year. Additionally, the winner of the event will get an automatic berth for the 2024 Olympics in France.

Colombia is preparing for the 2022 Copa America Femenina which it will host from July 8-30 in three cities -- Armenia, Bucaramanga and Cali. The top three South American countries from the 10-team tournament will qualify for the World Cup.