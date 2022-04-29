Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo tweeted on Friday that she is voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program and requested that her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame be postponed until 2023.

Solo, 40, was arrested on March 31 after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside.

In the tweet, Solo wrote: "I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023. I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol.

"At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to the thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

The Hall of Fame issued a statement on Friday saying: "Legendary USWNT goalkeeper and 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Hope Solo has chosen to defer her induction until 2023. The NSHOF fully supports her decision and looks forward to honoring her and her historic achievements at next year's induction ceremony."

According to an arrest record obtained by ESPN, Solo was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with the engine running and her two children in the back seat. She was charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor child endangerment and misdemeanor resisting arrest after she refused to get out of the car. She also refused a field sobriety test, which results in an automatic suspension of her license for one year. She later had blood drawn.

After spending part of the night in jail, she was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

Solo enjoyed a stellar career with the U.S, but controversy was rarely far away. She was suspended for 30 days in early 2015 after she and husband Jerramy Stevens were pulled over in a U.S. Soccer-owned van and Stevens was charged with DUI. Solo was also arrested following a domestic violence incident with family members in 2014, although those charges were eventually dropped.

Solo's career also saw her clash with the U.S. Soccer Federation as well as coaches. She was benched by then-manager Greg Ryan in 2007 ahead of the World Cup semifinal against Brazil. Following the U.S. team's 4-0 defeat, Solo made comments questioning the decision that were also interpreted as criticism of teammate Briana Scurry.

Following the U.S. team's elimination from the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, Solo called Sweden "cowards" for their defensive tactics that saw the Swedes eventually prevail via a penalty shootout. She was dismissed from the team shortly thereafter.

Solo made 202 appearances for the U.S., and was part of the World Cup-winning side in 2015, as well as Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.