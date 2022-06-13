Christen Press is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images for Angel City FC

U.S. women's national team and Angel City FC forward Christen Press has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season, the NWSL team announced Monday.

Press suffered the injury during Angel City's 3-2 win at Racing Louisville on Saturday in NWSL regular season play, having to be carried off by her teammates in the 64th minute after registering a goal and an assist earlier in the game.

"My heart is broken: I've torn my acl," Press wrote on Twitter.

My heart is broken: I've torn my acl. Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies. Love you all xx — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) June 13, 2022

Angel City later confirmed that Press has been placed on the season-ending injury list.

"We are gutted that Christen has experienced this injury," Angel City head coach Freya Coombe said in a team release. "She has been incredible on and off the field for us this year. The team, our staff, and the whole Angel City organization are here to fully support Christen during her recovery and return to the pitch."

The news came after Press was left off the USWNT roster announced on Monday for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship next month. Coach Vlatko Andonovski later said that Press would not have been included on the roster even if she was healthy.

Press is just the latest USWNT player to suffer a serious injury in recent times. Last week, Catarina Macario announced that she had also suffered a torn ACL in Lyon's final game of the season, while forward Lynn Williams and defender Tierna Davidson were ruled out for the rest of the NWSL season in March.

Press, 33, has 64 goals and 33 assists for the USWNT in 155 appearances. She has two goals in eight appearances for Angel City this year.