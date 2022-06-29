Carson Pickett of the North Carolina Courage suits up for the first time for the USWNT against Columbia in a friendly. (0:23)

Carson Pickett started for the United States women's national team in their 2-0 win over Colombia on Tuesday, becoming the first player with a limb difference to appear for the country.

A defender who plays for the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, Pickett was born without a left hand and forearm.

"Carson did very well in training for us in last week and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement and I'm happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes," U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

The left-back made her 100th NWSL appearance earlier this month and featured in the division's Best XI for June.

Carson Pickett made USWNT history against Colombia. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil. Lightning was reported near Rio Tinto Stadium in the 75th minute, causing play to be suspended for more than 30 minutes.

It was the second of two games against Colombia as both teams prepare for World Cup and Olympic qualifying in July. The U.S. will try for a third straight World Cup title next summer in Australia and New Zealand.