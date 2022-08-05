Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the growth of women's football after a hugely successful Euro 2022 tournament. (1:14)

The United States kept their No.1 spot at the top of the latest women's FIFA rankings published on Friday, while newly crowned European champions England rose to fourth place.

The rankings come after a busy month for women's football in which continental championships for Africa, North America, South America and Oceania took place alongside the European Championship as part of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The U.S. won their ninth CONCACAF W Championship title in July to remain in first place, a spot they have occupied since 2017.

England's Euros win on home soil pushed them up four spots from eighth, while runners-up Germany leapfrogged losing semifinalists Sweden into second.

England and the U.S. are set to face each other in a clash between the European and world champions at Wembley on Oct. 7.

South Africa moved up to 54th off the back of their first Africa Cup of Nations title, while Zambia, who reached the tournament's semifinals, were the most improved side in the rankings, rising 23 places to 80th.

Copa America Femenina winners Brazil remained in ninth place.

Joint World Cup hosts Australia and New Zealand were 12th and 22nd respectively.