Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman will miss United States women's national team friendlies Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 vs. Nigeria due to a family commitment and Racing Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo will take her spot on the 23-player roster.

The USWNT matches vs. Nigeria are set for Sept. 3 in Kansas City, Kansas (1:30 p.m. ET on FOX) and Sept. 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. (6 p.m. ET on ESPN2).

DeMelo, who has had a solid rookie campaign with Racing Louisville after being taken fourth overall out of USC in the 2022 NWSL draft, will have a chance to earn her first senior team cap.

DeMelo, 24, has three goals and one assist in 17 regular season appearances, all starts, and her 1,520 minutes played lead all NWSL rookies.

She was a member of U.S. teams at the 2016 and 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cups. At the 2018 U-20 World Cup, she led the United States in scoring with four goals, a total that included a hat trick against Paraguay and a single score against Spain.

DeMelo is tied for fourth all-time in caps at the U-19/U-20 level with 38 games played. She also has experience with the U.S. women's youth national teams at the U-14, U-15 and U-18 levels.

Complete roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (6): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current); Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC) Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)