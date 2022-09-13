Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez debate whether expectations deserve to be high for the USWNT against England and Spain. (1:27)

The United States Women's National Team will face Euro 2022 runners-up Germany in a pair of friendlies in November, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.

The first meeting will be played on Nov. 13 at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with a follow-up clash at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. on Nov. 13. The matchups will see the top two teams in the women's FIFA women's world rankings (U.S. in first and Germany in second) go head-to-head.

Germany will pose a stiff test to the U.S. having finished been pipped to the Euro 2022 title in extra-time against England in July. Both sides are preparing for next summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"Playing Germany in the final matches of the year will be ideal for our World Cup preparations for all of our players and coaching staff, but it's also fantastic for all the fans," U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement.

"USA-Germany is always one of the most entertaining match-ups in women's international soccer and it's a rivalry that has some wonderful history as well."

Before facing Germany, the U.S. will first take on England at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 7 before facing Spain at El Sadar in Pamplona on Oct. 11.