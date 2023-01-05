Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan head up the United States women's national team 24-player roster for January camp and matches on Jan. 17 and 20 vs. New Zealand.

The USWNT will be playing its first matches in New Zealand in preparation for the Women's World Cup, which will be played July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The USWNT will open Group E play against Vietnam on July 22.

Nine different NWSL clubs are represented on this roster, led by five players from the Washington Spirit and three players each from Portland Thorns FC, the Kansas City Current, San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign.

Defender Emily Sonnett and forward Lynn Williams return to the roster after recovering from long-term injuries, but forwards Sophia Smith (foot) and Megan Rapinoe (ankle) will be missing from the camp.

"We've been thinking about and planning for the World Cup for a long time, but when the calendar turns to the World Cup year, for sure it brings some renewed focus and energy as the tournament starts in less than 200 days," U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said. "To get to bring the team to New Zealand in January and play in our World Cup venues has so many benefits so we are going to make sure we maximize our time together, make this trip as productive as possible and enjoy a unique experience as many of our players have never been to New Zealand before."

ROSTER (club; caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 11), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 86)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 19/0), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 22/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 126/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 10/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 25/0), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current; 8/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 211/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 69/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 4/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 122/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 84/22), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 46/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 17/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 37/3)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 14/4), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 200/119), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 20/4), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 10/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 82/25), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current; 47/14)