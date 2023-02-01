Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar discuss if the USWNT showed improvement in their win vs. New Zealand. (0:49)

San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan, OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe and Portland Thorns defender Becky Sauerbrunn highlight the 23-player U.S. women's national team roster for the SheBelieves Cup.

The competition includes Brazil, Japan, and Olympic champions Canada in the four-team competition. All three teams qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and are ranked in the top 11 in the world.

The U.S. will face Canada on Feb. 16 in Orlando, and then take on Japan three days later in Nashville. The U.S. will finish out the tournament with a match against Brazil in Frisco, Texas.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"All three of these matches are great opportunities for the players and coaches as we enter the final stretch to choose the World Cup roster," USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

"To get to play three top teams, all who are in the World Cup, over seven days, will test our team mentally and physically, and that's exactly what we need at this point in our preparations. We still have a few players in the pool recovering from injuries, but we are confident that they will be ready for selection for our April matches."

Rapinoe, who has recovered from an ankle injury, is the only addition to the roster from the group that played two matches in New Zealand earlier this year. She enters the competition with a chance to hit 200 caps during the tournament. She is currently on 197.

Defender Tierna Davidson, a 2019 Women's World Cup champion and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, is in the final stages of her recovery from an ACL injury and will participate in the first part of the training camp in Orlando but will not be on the tournament roster.

Reigning NWSL MVP Sophia Smith is the most notable omission from the roster. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson said Smith has recovered from a foot injury that prevented her from taking part in the New Zealand matches, but hasn't regained enough fitness to participate.

The U.S. is attempting to win the tournament for the fourth straight time, and sixth time overall, having prevailed in 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

U.S. women's national team roster by position (Club; Caps/Goals) -- 2023 SheBelieves Cup:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 12), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 87)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 21/0), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 24/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 128/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 12/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 27/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 212/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 70/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 123/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 9/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 86/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 47/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 19/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 39/3)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 15/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 201/120), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 22/4), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 197/63), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 12/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 84/28), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 49/15)