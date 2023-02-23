The U.S. women's national team will take on the Republic of Ireland in a pair of April friendlies that will be the final games before coach Vlatko Andonovski names his roster for the Women's World Cup.

The first game will take place April 8 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, before the two teams face off again April 11 at Citypark in St. Louis -- the home of new Major League Soccer team St. Louis City.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Women's World Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

Andonovski is set to name his 23-player roster for the Women's World Cup later in the spring ahead of the tournament getting underway in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

The USWNT has beaten Ireland in all 13 of their previous matchups, most recently winning 3-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in August 2019. Ireland, however, are riding high after qualifying for the Women's World Cup for the first time.

"Ireland is a highly motivated, hard-working team that has talented players with big hearts who I know are really excited to be representing their country in a World Cup," Andonovski said.

"The two games will be a great test at a crucial time in our team's run to the World Cup. While there will be plenty of league games for us to watch after April, these will be the final matches for our players with the national team before we have to pick the World Cup roster, so they will carry that importance."

The team's preparations for its attempts to win a third straight Women's World Cup continued Wednesday when it beat Brazil 2-1 to win the SheBelieves Cup.