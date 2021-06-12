Sebastian Abreu played for 31 clubs, the most in football history. Oscar Meza/Jam Media/Getty Images

Former Uruguay international striker Sebastian "El Loco" Abreu, who played for the most clubs in football history, has retired at the age of 44.

Abreu had joined recently promoted Uruguay outfit Sud America in March -- the 31st club of his career, and played his last game in Friday's 5-0 league loss.

"The curtain comes down after 26 years," he said. "I decided with conviction obviously, understanding that it is the right moment, being active, playing in the first division. I think that is the way, the team is well, it is the right time."

He made his senior debut with Uruguay's Defensor Sporting in 1994 and set a Guinness world record for the most professional clubs played for when he joined Chilean side Audax Italiano in 2017.

Nicknamed "El Loco" ("The Madman"), Abreu played in 11 different countries, including Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Greece, Paraguay, Ecuador, Chile and El Salvador and scored 432 goals in 851 games throughout his 26-year playing career.

Abreu played against the world's biggest names, including the late Diego Armando Maradona in 1997, and has also represented Uruguay in two World Cups and helped his country to the 2011 Copa America title.

Abreu scored 26 goals in 70 appearances for La Celeste, and following retirement is planning to start a coaching career.