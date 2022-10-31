Luis Suarez celebrates after winning the Uruguayan Championship with his boyhood club Nacional. Getty Images

Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday.

Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Premier League Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and, with his contract ending in December, could reportedly join Uruguay teammate Martin Caceres and compatriot Gaston Brugman at Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy next year.

The striker, who scored eight goals in 16 games this season, said he made the right decision to return to Nacional ahead of his fourth World Cup finals appearance for Uruguay.

"I am satisfied to have taken the right step, to have enjoyed this moment, and I am happy to end it like this," Suarez told reporters after the game.

"[I feel] happiness and pride of having made the right decision. It always generates doubts to have taken the right step but to celebrate with our people and family is priceless."

Suarez opened the scoring in the second half and added another in extra time, leaving the pitch in the 119th minute to a standing ovation from the Estadio Centenario crowd.

"I am very grateful because I came for them [the fans], I enjoyed it with them, I have no more words of gratitude but to show it on the field," Suarez added.

"Today was a perfect night, perfect ... people enjoyed it, not only Nacional fans but the fans of Uruguayan football enjoyed having a player who comes from Europe with the mentality that he is still active.

"Thanks for the love since I arrived until I am leaving today."