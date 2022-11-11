Gab & Juls preview Group H at the 2022 World Cup, with Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea fighting to qualify. (1:01)

Strikers Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup in Qatar after coach Diego Alonso included them in his squad named Thursday.

Suarez and Cavani, both 35, are expected to play in their fourth and last World Cup. Three other veteran members of the squad were also named -- goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Diego Godin and Martín Caceres.

Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. The team's first match in Qatar will be against South Korea on Nov. 24.

Alonso included Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in his squad even though the player is still recovering from right thigh surgery.