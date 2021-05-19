The United Soccer League and USL Championship side Loudoun United announced that they are launching an investigation into allegations of fans racially abusing players from New York Red Bulls II.

The alleged incidents took place in Tuesday's match between the two sides. One incident in particular was highlighted on social media in which Red Bulls II center-back Mandela Egbo prepared to take a penalty. The available audio contains boos as well as what sounds like a fan making grunting noises.

Egbo later tweeted that the chants had been happening during the second half. A club source said the abuse began when Roald Mitchell entered the game at half-time.

"One of our young strikers kept his ultimate cool when monkey chants were aimed at him by these same section of fans behind the goal," Egbo said in a tweet. "I would hope that audio from the whole second half's footage is being listened to very very closely by the powers that be."

On Wednesday, both the USL and Loudon United released statements saying they would investigate the matter.

"The club are working diligently to investigate the situation and will act swiftly and firmly as this behavior is in direct conflict with our Segra Field Code of Conduct," Loudon United's statement read in part. "Any fan in attendance found to be involved in this matter will be held accountable for their abhorrent behavior and served a lifetime ban from all future Loudon United FC matches and events at Segra Field."

The USL stated: "An investigation is already underway and every effort to identify potential offenders will be made."

The Loudoun Stampede, the team's supporters group, said via a statement: "While we believe this to be a case of misinterpretation, we welcome an investigation because if true, this would represent heinous behavior that has no place in our beloved game nor in the values that we represent.