USL announced today that the 2020 League One Final scheduled for Friday between Union Omaha and the Greenville Triumph will not be played due to multiple positive tests for COVID-19 within the Union Omaha contingent.

USL League One is the third-tier of professional soccer in the American system.

The USL, in collaboration with the Greenville Triumph, Union Omaha, and the League One Board of Governors, determined prior to the resumption of play this season that if needed, points earned per game during the regular season would be implemented to determine its 2020 champion. With 2.1875 points per game, Triumph SC has been named champions of the third-tier league for 2020.

"While we're collectively very disappointed that the Final could not be played, we'd like to congratulate both clubs on a fantastic 2020 season," said USL President Jake Edwards. "Union Omaha have been a wonderful addition to our league this season and we cannot wait to witness all of their future success. We also want to congratulate our League One Title-Winners, Triumph SC, who have been terrific throughout the 16-game regular season and have earned the trophy. We want to thank both clubs for their class and professionalism. The future of League One remains incredibly bright."

A league spokesperson told ESPN that two individuals from Omaha tested positive on Wednesday and that subsequent testing revealed multiple additional positive tests. Given that the affected individuals would have had to quarantine for two weeks, followed by a week of training to prepare for the match, the decision was made to cancel the match.

The USL added in a statement that all of the individuals affected have been immediately isolated at home, are recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts, and all local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed.