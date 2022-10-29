Valencia striker Edinson Cavani winces in the dugout after being substituted against Barcelona. Getty Images

Valencia and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani had to be substituted after hurting his right leg in his club's LaLiga game against Barcelona on Saturday.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has included the 35-year-old Cavani on his preliminary list of players for the World Cup in Qatar.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Cavani appeared to try to play through some pain but fell to the turf in the 17th minute at Mestalla Stadium and held his lower right leg. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker grimaced and shook his head as he slowly walked off the field.

Robert Lewandowski scored a late goal to help Barcelona beat Valencia 1-0, but the Catalan club did get a scare when France defender Jules Kounde came off with an apparent injury in the 74th minute and was replaced by Gerard Pique.

Cavani has four goals since he joined Valencia this season, while Uruguay open the World Cup against South Korea on Nov. 24, and will also face Portugal and Ghana in Group H.