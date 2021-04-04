Valencia players walked off the pitch in the 29th minute of their La Liga clash with Cadiz after Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of an alleged racist comment.

The score was 1-1 when Diakhaby was involved in altercation with Cadiz's Juan Cala. Valencia's Gabriel Paulista then kicked the ball out of play and the players from both sides walked off the pitch.

Following a short break, the players returned to the pitch but Diakhaby did not return and Hugo Guillamon came on in his place.

"We offer our complete backing to Mouctar Diakhaby," a tweet posted on Valencia's page read. "The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch.

"WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR. NO TO RACISM."

Diakhaby was seen watching the remainder of the first half from the stands.

Cala had put Cadiz ahead on 14 minutes before Kevin Gameiro equalised for Valencia five minutes later.