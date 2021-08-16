The players were at an outdoor gathering. Photo by Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three Vancouver Whitecaps academy players were assaulted at an outdoor gathering, in what the Major League Soccer club believes was "a racially motivated attack."

One player was taken to hospital but their injuries are said to be "non-life threatening." However, they will require surgery.

A police investigation is underway with one suspect arrested at the time, according to the statement.

"Enough is enough. We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate," the statement added.

"Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community.

"We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible."