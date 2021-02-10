The two players have been suspended following the charges Photo by John Walton - PA Images via Getty Images

Velez Sarsfield have suspended defender Miguel Brizuela and winger Thiago Almada after they were charged with sexual abuse.

A 28-year-old woman reported the two players for sexually abusing her on Dec. 4 at a party that took place in a house being rented by Velez player Martin Lucero in the town of San Isidro, Greater Buenos Aires.

"In view of the charge that was formally notified by the prosecutors specialised in gender violence in San Isidro, to the players Miguel Brizuela and Thiago Almada, the club protocol has been activated," a club statement said.

"It has been determined to temporarily separate both professionals from the first team until their legal situations are resolved. The players will be accompanied by the club's Department of Psychology. "

The accuser reported that five Velez players were at the party and that, as the hours progressed, it "got out of control."

"The club is available to the victim and to authorities," the statement added.

Almada,19, was a reported target of top Premier League clubs during the winter transfer window and has been a regular in Mauricio Pellegrino's squad.

Briezuela, 24, was promoted to Velez's first team last summer and has made 14 appearances since.

Argentina's laws stipulate penalties of up to 15 years in prison for those found guilty of sexual abuse.