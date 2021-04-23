Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has been charged for assault. Mark Hawkins / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Wales manger Ryan Giggs was charged on Friday with assaulting two women for incidents from 2017 to 2020, Greater Manchester Police said.

The former Manchester United midfielder was accused of causing "actual bodily harm" to one woman and "common assault" of another.

"Giggs, of Chatsworth Road, Worsley, has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020," the police statement read.

Giggs, who was arrested and then released on bail for the incident, has denied all allegations of assault.

Upon the announcement of the news, the Wales FA released a statement saying Giggs will not be on the sidelines for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament and will be replaced by Robert Page.

"The Football Association of Wales has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging Ryan Giggs, the Men's National Team Manager," it said.

"In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men's National Team Manager for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.

"An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the National Team.

"The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time."