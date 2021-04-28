Wales manager Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Magistrates' Court. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Wales manager Ryan Giggs plead not guilty on Wednesday following an accusation of assaulting two women.

Giggs, 47, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s, as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between 2017 and 2020.

The former Manchester United winger appeared at a Manchester court where he issued a plea of not guilty.

Last week, he issued a statement which read: "I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.

"I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name."

Following his plea, the hearing was adjourned and Giggs is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26.

He has been bailed until the trial, on the condition he does not go near either woman he is accused of assaulting.

Giggs, co-owner of Salford City, will not manage Wales at this summer's European Championship due to the ongoing investigation.