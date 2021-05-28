Ex-Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs will go on trial next year at Manchester Crown Court. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs will go on trial in January after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Giggs appeared at a court hearing on Friday where he confirmed his identity and the date of the trial was set for Jan. 24, 2022.

The Wales manager will face trial at Manchester Crown Court after being charged last month with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s, as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between 2017 and 2020.

The 47-year-old allegedly assaulted Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Greater Manchester on Nov. 1 2020. Giggs has also been charged with common assault by Greville's sister Emma in the alleged same incident.

Giggs issued a plea of not guilty last month and previously released a statement which read: "I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations. I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name."

The trial is available for three weeks but Nicholas Dean QC, honorary recorder of Manchester, added: "I very much hope that this case will not last that amount of time, but that'll be discussed further on the next occasion this case is listed."

After the charges were made public, the Football Association of Wales replaced Giggs with Robert Page for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years at Old Trafford as a player, a club record, winning a haul of honours including 13 Premier League winner's medals and two Champions League winner's medals.

He represented Wales as a player 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.