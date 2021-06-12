Gareth Bale is set to wear the armband in the opening match. Karl Bridgeman - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Gareth Bale says captaining Wales against Switzerland in their opening match of Euro 2020 will be a career highlight.

Bale, 31, succeeded Ashley Williams as skipper when the defender retired this year and the Real Madrid winger has won four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semifinals during his career to date.

"It's going to be a massive honour to wear the captain's armband," said Bale. "It's a huge honour anyway but to be leading your country out into a major tournament is going to be one of the highlights of my career."

Bale has gone 11 matches without scoring for Wales but is confident that can end.

"Like I've always said from when I started and when I was scoring loads of goals, it doesn't matter who scores -- it matters about the result," he said. "I haven't scored for a while but I've made maybe six or seven assists in that time. So I'm still contributing in terms of goals.

"I'm not worried. I know where the back of a net is and hopefully if a chance arises I'll be able to take it."

Meanwhile, Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey said his fitness concerns are all behind him and he is confident he can cope with the demands of the European Championship.

Ramsey has been plagued by injuries in recent years which limited his game time for club and country but the 30-year-old played 22 of Juventus' 38 Serie A games last season.

"For me to have missed a few games over the last few years has been very frustrating and difficult," the former Arsenal midfielder told British media on Monday. "Hopefully now that is behind me and I can look forward to all these games in the European Championship. I've definitely worked hard over the last few months to get my body back into a good place."

Wales, who reached the semifinals in 2016, play three Group A games in nine days, starting with Switzerland on June 12 at Baku. They also face Italy and Turkey.

"It's a very difficult group," he said. "Our target is to get out of the group so we're going to have to be fully focused, hit the ground running."