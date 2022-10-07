Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar discuss the USWNT's clash against England in October. (1:50)

Is England vs. USWNT a preview for the World Cup final? (1:50)

Wales and Scotland secured dramatic late wins to move game away from qualification for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Jess Fishlock broke the deadlock for Wales with a superb volley in extra time to defeat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 and put her side into the World Cup play-off final.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Wales pressed hard throughout the match, and had four goals ruled out for offside, before Fishlock's goal in the 105th minute found the back of the net in front of a record crowd of 15,200 in Cardiff.

Scotland also needed extra time to secure their 1-0 victory over Austria, with substitute Abi Harrison heading home Erin Cuthbert's cross in the 92nd minute.

"We knew they would make it difficult. The conditions didn't make it easy. The pitch was soft. We managed the game fairly well for the most part. Abi changed the game, she was excellent. She deserved the goal," Scotland captain Rachel Corsie said after the match.

The win, in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden Park, secured their place in the final play-off round for the World Cup.

Wales will travel to Zurich to face Switzerland, while Scotland will host the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the winners of each game in with a shot of qualifying for the World Cup.

The top two-ranked play-off winners will go direct to the finals, while the third-best nation will go into a 10-team inter-confederation play-off next February.