Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman has been named the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year.

OL Reign also picked up several awards with Laura Harvey named Coach of the Year and midfielder Jess Fishlock named Most Valuable Player.

Rodman was the youngest player drafted into the league when she joined the Spirit in January after foregoing her college spot.

She scored six goals and secured six assists in her opening season while also creating 35 scoring opportunities and finished the season with 29 shots on target.

After making history as the youngest player to be drafted into the league, she also went into the record books as the youngest American to score in their league debut.

Trinity Rodman has scored six times this season. Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

She was handed a first call-up to the USWNT's senior squad for their trip to Australia but opted out.

NJ/NY Gotham's Caprice Dydasco won Defender of the Year and Spirit's Aubrey Bledsoe was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Spirit will take on Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Championship final on Saturday.

Portland Thorns won the NWSL Shield but were defeated by the Red Stars in the playoffs.