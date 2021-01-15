        <
          England, Man United great Wayne Rooney retires: Social media tributes to 'one of the greatest'

          Wayne Rooney scores from beyond half with D.C. United

          Relive Wayne Rooney's audacious effort from beyond midfield back during his time with D.C. United.

          12:04 PM ET
          ESPN

          Wayne Rooney tried to make the announcement that he was ending his playing career low-key by announcing it at the same time as he was confirmed as Derby County manager on a full-time basis, but tributes to the former England and Manchester United captain still poured in on social media.

          Rooney, 35, is the record goal scorer for the England men's national team with 53 goals, and his haul of 120 caps is more than any other outfield player, so there were plenty of highlights from his international career for the English Football Association to share.

          Rooney is also United's record goal scorer with 253 goals scored between 2004 and 2017. Over the course of those 13 years at Old Trafford, he won five Premier League titles as well as the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup among his haul of 16 trophies.

          Rooney's time at United came in between two spells at Everton, and after his second stint at his beloved boyhood club, he had a brief but memorable spell in Major League Soccer with DC United.

          Marcus Rashford was one of the first to congratulate his former England and United teammate on a fabulous career.

          While Rio Ferdinand posted a comprehensive tribute video to "Wazza," he couldn't resist reminding him of the time Rooney forgot to "@" him with a private message.

          From one former England skipper to another, Gary Lineker also lavished Rooney with praise.

          Meanwhile, fellow Liverpudlian Jamie Carragher always knew Rooney would be great... because the man himself told him!

          For those of a certain age, Rooney hanging up his boots is a stark reminder of the inexorable passage of time ...

          ... while one throwback clip reminds us that there is a whole generation that grew up inspired by him.

          As he embarks on his new life as a manager, we mustn't forget what a dynamo of a player he was at his peak, and even occasionally in his later years. And boy, he sure did love a long-range goal.