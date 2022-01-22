Daryl Dike is out for two weeks with a hamstring injury. Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

American forward Daryl Dike was hurt on his full debut for West Bromwich Albion and is set to be out for at least two weeks.

Dike came off with a hamstring injury early in the second half of West Brom's 3-0 win over Peterborough in the second-tier Championship in England.

Coach Valerien Ismael said he expects Dike, who will undergo a scan on Monday, to miss two games and hopes he can return for a match on Feb. 9.

Dike joined West Brom on Jan. 1, having been on loan to second-tier Barnsley during the second half of the 2020-21 season. He then returned to Orlando of Major League Soccer.

He has three goals and eight appearances for the United States, but was left of coach Gregg Berhalter's 28-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.