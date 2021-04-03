Callum Robinson scored twice in West Brom's win over Chelsea on Saturday. Mike Hewitt/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

West Bromwich Albion have informed West Midlands police about racist social media posts sent to forward Callum Robinson following the team's 5-2 victory against Chelsea on Saturday, the club confirmed.

"The despicable Instagram posts were sent in reply to the Republic of Ireland international after he scored twice in a memorable team performance at Stamford Bridge," a West Brom statement read.

"The club is appalled by the messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident.

"Albion will continue to confront all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment.

"It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind.

"There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere."

Robinson, who scored two goals in the surprising win in London, follows a number of footballers who have been subjected to online abuse recently. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe (twice) and Lauren James have all been been targets over the past few months.

Last month, Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry announced he was quitting social media until the platforms did more to tackle the growing problem.

The English Football Association has also called on social media companies to introduce strategies to curb online abuse on their platforms.