West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has issued an apology after video emerged on Monday of him kicking and slapping a cat.

The Sun published the video that was originally shared on Snapchat by Zouma's brother, Yoan, in which the France international can be seen picking up the family pet before kicking it across the kitchen floor.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video," Zouma said. "I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

West Ham also issued a statement promising that they will deal with the incident internally.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated," the statement read.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."