Head coach David Moyes is prepared to allow Andriy Yarmolenko to choose when he returns to the game. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Andriy Yarmolenko is a doubt for West Ham's trip to Liverpool on Saturday with David Moyes prepared to allow the 32-year-old to choose when he returns to action amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian forward has family in the war-torn country and was given time off by the club following last week's invasion of his homeland by Russia.

Moyes, speaking at the London Football Awards where he became the first back-to-back winner of the Manager of the Year prize, said: "He's trained, I hope he could be back. I don't think physically [it] is the biggest problem but I think still mentally we may have to give him a few days.

"But I'll assess him on Friday. He trained again on Thursday. When we went to Southampton [for Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round defeat], he trained on Wednesday at the training ground so he's had a few days now of just getting back into it.

"But again, mentally we've just got to make sure. I don't feel as if I want to push him, I want him to tell me when he's getting closer to being ready."

Moyes also denied claims made by former Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko that Yarmolenko had flown to Ukraine to rescue members of his family adding: "That wasn't correct, no."

