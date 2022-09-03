Janusz Michallik explains why he still sees Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League this season. (0:43)

West Ham United boss David Moyes labelled the video assistant referee's (VAR) decision to rule out an equaliser in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Chelsea "scandalous."

Chelsea came from behind on Saturday to beat West Ham at Stamford Bridge, but they also had VAR to thank after a 90th-minute Maxwel Cornet effort was ruled out.

- Chelsea vs. West Ham player ratings

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

With Chelsea 2-1 up, substitute Cornet thought he had levelled it for West Ham in the dying moments but his goal was disallowed after the VAR decided that Jarrod Bowen had fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

"Have you seen it? The goalkeeper comes to take it [the ball] and actually fumbles it about five or six yards then he acts as if he's got a shoulder injury. I am amazed that VAR sent the referee to see it," Moyes told reporters.

"I thought even if he goes to the TV, there's no way he's overturning it. It was a ridiculously bad decision. The referee should have taken responsibility, there is no excuse for that not to be a goal.

"I've lost faith in the people who are putting it up for VAR. I can't see how the goal isn't given."

West Ham boss David Moyes remonstrates with the officials after his side's loss to Chelsea. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Moyes also hit out at Mendy, saying the keeper "faked" the injury.

"It is a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten from one of the supposedly elite referees," Moyes told the BBC.

"I support a lot of the VAR stuff, I actually think the goalkeeper dives, he is faking an injury because he cannot get to the next one -- he did the same on the first goal as well. The referee somehow gets that so wrong, it is incredible."

Moyes' sentiments were echoed by his team's captain Declan Rice, who posted on Twitter after the game to label the decision a "shambles" and "up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it's come into the game."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the challenge was a foul.

"It went in our favour and there's a reason it went in our favour. In my opinion, it is a foul," Tuchel said.

"I will not comment anymore but what happened against Tottenham was so obvious and I paid a lot of money for commenting, so I will not do it."