Raul Jimenez is firmly established as a fan favorite and key player at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the 29-year-old Mexican striker had no idea where the team played a little over two years ago.

Wolves' 2019-2020 players' player of the season had to investigate the club and its whereabouts when he heard about the interest from the team in the summer of 2018, while he was preparing for the World Cup.

"About Wolverhampton, I didn't know [where it was]," said Jimenez in a talk with the Mexican embassy in the UK. "I only knew London. With the national team I had to go to Newcastle, Wales, I knew a little about England, but Wolves and Birmingham I did not know anything.

"I knew about teams from England, but I even asked where Wolverhampton played and they told me, 'Well, in Wolverhampton,'" said Jimenez, laughing, before replying: "'Oh, it's a city?'"