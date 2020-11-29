Raul Jimenez was taken to hospital after being stretchered off the field following a clash of heads between the Wolves' forward and Arsenal's David Luiz in Sunday's Premier League game at the Emirates.

Commentators on the Premier League world feed broadcast and Sky Sports reported that Jimenez was taken straight to hospital following eight minutes of treatment on the pitch from a team of medics.

Jimenez, 29, was defending a corner when he collided with Brazil international Luiz while attempting to clear the ball at the near post.

Both players immediately felt to the ground, with concerned teammates calling for medical staff to quickly run on to the pitch to treat the two players.

And although Luiz was able to continue after having a bandage applied to cut on his head, Jimenez was placed onto a stretcher by a team of medics and wheeled around the pitch.

Jimenez also appeared be receiving oxygen as he was taken off the pitch and up the tunnel at the Emirates. He was replaced by Fabio Silva, Wolves' £35 million club-record signing from Porto this summer.

The Mexico national team tweeted out a message of support for Jimenez, saying stay strong to one of the country's top international players.

Wolves went on to win the game 2-1 with goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence.