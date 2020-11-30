Frank Leboeuf questions what's going on behind the scenes at Arsenal after their 2-1 defeat to Wolves. (1:04)

Leboeuf: Arsenal are not the club they used to be (1:04)

Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull in a collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz during Wolves' 2-1 win at the Emirates on Sunday, the Mexico international's club confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Jimenez, 29, underwent lengthy treatment on the pitch following the clash of heads with Luiz while defending an Arsenal corner in the fifth minute of the game.

- Insider Notebook: Bundesliga's worst losers, United's Wan-Bissaka issue

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Although Luiz was able to continue until half-time after having a bandage applied to a head wound, Jimenez was wheeled off the pitch on a stretcher while receiving oxygen after 10 minutes of on field treatment.

Jimenez was taken to hospital and Wolves have confirmed that the forward underwent surgery on Sunday.

"Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," a Wolves statement said.

"He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

"The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

"The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course."

Sources have told ESPN that it is too early to ascertain the likely length of Jimenez's absence and that the player needs to recover fully from surgery before a full assessment is made.