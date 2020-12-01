Gab Marcotti thinks football should allow temporary substitutions when players are being treated for a head injury. (1:17)

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans are hoping to debut a banner inside Molineux in support of striker Raul Jimenez, who suffered a fractured skull after a collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz on Sunday.

Jimenez, 29, was carried off the field on a stretcher while receiving oxygen amid concerning scenes and the Mexican was taken straight to hospital.

Positive wishes for Jimenez have come in from all over the world and Wolves fans are looking to raise money to make their own tribute in the form of a banner to be displayed in the Steve Bull Stand.

"As a group of supporters, with the blessing of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, we want to show Raul just how much we love and appreciate him at this difficult moment of his life and career," reads the petition. "We think it would be a great idea to display this practically by way of a banner at our beloved Molineux and are asking if you would be interested in partnering [with] us to show the love!"

The crowdfunding campaign by fans is being promoted as "£9 for RJ9" but stresses that any amount would be gratefully received. Fans are also asked to contribute designs for the banner, with the best entries voted on by fans before the banner is printed.

The campaign has already raised well over half the target of £7,500, with any additional money raised going to "a charity chosen by Raul or to a head injury charity."

Jimenez sent out a message thanking fans for their support on Monday, but there has been no further update on his condition, aside from Wolves confirming in a statement that the player was "comfortable" following surgery in London.

Sources have told ESPN that it is too early to confirm the length of Jimenez's absence. The sources said the player needs to recover fully from surgery before a full assessment is made.

Mexican journalist David Medrano reported on Tuesday that Jimenez was able to talk over the phone to Mexico head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

Wolves have also set up a website on which fans can send messages of support to Jimenez.