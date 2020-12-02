Mexico head head Gerardo "Tata" Martino has spoken to striker Raul Jimenez and is hopeful that the Wolverhampton Wanderers player will make a full recovery, following the skull fracture he sustained in the Premier League game against Arsenal last Sunday.

There had been concerns about 29-year-old Jimenez's future after the clash with David Luiz left him motionless on the ground before being taken off, but Martino has been in contact with El Tri's starting striker and is optimistic.

"I had contact through a video call and it was normal without any type of problems," Martino told TUDN. "I understand the hermeticism of the club not wanting to give out information that isn't correct, but we have been in contact with them permanently and we are checking on the evolution and we are very positive about the future."

Jimenez thanked fans for their support on Monday, but there has been no update on his condition since Wolves confirmed in a statement that the player was "comfortable" following surgery in London.

"I don't think it will [harm his career]," added Martino. "Firstly, Raul is a very strong person and football player, with a good head and a very positive mentality."

"He is very intelligent, I don't think it will [have long-term implication], at least for us from being in contact permanently with the club doctors, Raul and his wife," continued the former Barcelona coach. "We know first-hand how his evolution has gone and as I said before, in a few days he'll put it behind him and he'll look to recover and think about returning to the pitch."

Jimenez has received messages of support from all over the world and Wolves fans are raising money to make their own tribute in the form of a banner to be displayed in the Steve Bull Stand.

Wolves have also set up a website on which fans can send messages of support to Jimenez.