Gab Marcotti thinks football should allow temporary substitutions when players are being treated for a head injury. (1:17)

Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez is home from hospital after having surgery on a skull fracture that resulted from a clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz in a Premier League game on Nov. 29.

"Some good news from over the weekend," read a statement from Wolves on social media on Tuesday. "Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family."

- Wolves fans raise money for Jimenez banner at Molineux

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Jimenez was motionless on the ground after the incident and there was widespread concern after the Mexican was wheeled off the pitch and taken to hospital after more than 10 minutes of on-field treatment.

Wolves confirmed last Wednesday that Jimenez had undergone surgery and that he had been "recovering well in hospital." Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino spoke to El Tri's No. 9 last week and is hopeful that the injury won't affect his career long-term.

"I don't think it will," said Martino in an interview with TUDN. "Raul is a very strong person and football player, with a good head and a very positive mentality."

Jimenez has received messages of support from all over the world, and Wolves fans raised money to make a banner to be displayed during Saturday's home game against Aston Villa.

Wolves have also set up a website on which fans can send messages of support to Jimenez.

The Mexico international has become a crowd favorite at Molineux and has scored 34 Premier League goals since joining the club in the summer of 2018.

There has been no prognosis as yet about a potential return date for the Tepeji del Rio native.