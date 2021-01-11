Craig Burley is worried whether teams will be able to complete all their fixtures with rises in COVID-19 in Europe. (0:47)

Should the FA Cup take a backseat to the Premier League? (0:47)

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo fears the sport will undergo drastic changes if it is halted again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with only Europe's richest teams in a position to survive and play in a league of their own.

A plot to form a $6 billion breakaway European Super League was reported by Sky News last year with leading clubs from the continent's top leagues said to be working on a project, although the notion was ultimately dismissed by club chiefs.

- Ogden: Liverpool topped Villa, but should teams be playing?

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Nuno said another COVID-19 hiatus would result in clubs taking the leap to look at viable options to keep them afloat after taking a financial hit during the pandemic.

"If we stop everything will change. A new football will come," Nuno told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Premier League home game against Everton.

"We will probably have a Super League, probably other competitions. It'll be a matter of which clubs will survive. It's a tough decision to make.

"I don't know what is better. What I'm afraid of is if the decision is to stop, football we know now will not be the same. This is my biggest fear."