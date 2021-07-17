Raul Jimenez pictured ahead of his playing return for Wolves. Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Mexico international Raul Jimenez has returned to action for Wolverhampton Wanderers almost eight months after suffering a fractured skull during a Premier League game.

Jimenez underwent lengthy treatment on the pitch following the clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz while contesting a corner in the fifth minute of the 2-1 win last November.

He was motionless on the ground after the incident and there was concern after the Mexican was wheeled off the pitch and taken to hospital after more than 10 minutes of on-field treatment.

He had surgery before returning home in early December but did not play again during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 30-year-old has become a crowd favourite at Molineux and has scored 34 Premier League goals since joining the club in the summer of 2018.

The preseason friendly against Crewe Alexandra is also the first game of new manager Bruno Lage.