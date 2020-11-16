"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds has been given the green light to complete the takeover of Wrexham AFC -- the Welsh club playing in English football's fifth tier -- after the team's supporters backed his bid to buy the 156-year-old club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds and McElhenney submitted their proposals the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) earlier this month, with their plans including an immediate cash injection of £2 million upon completion of the takeover.

Reynolds described Wrexham -- the third-oldest professional football club in the world -- as a "sleeping giant" during a Zoom call with the WST this month and said: "The sky is the limit, we want Wrexham to be a global force."

The club, which sits 14th in the 23-team National League, has been outside the English Football League (EFL) since relegation the fifth tier in 2008, but with Reynolds and McElhenney promising to revive the team, over 98% of supporters have voted in favour of the takeover, which will be completed in the coming weeks subject to clearance from the National League and Football Association of Wales.

In a statement, the WST said: "We are now in a position to confirm the result of the vote, which has been independently verified by Mi-Voice, the company assisting the Trust in the process.

"As such -- subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation -- the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.

"The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.

"As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club and look forward to what the future brings."

Despite the formation of the League of Wales in 1992, Wrexham, Cardiff City, Swansea and Newport have remained within the English football pyramid system having been given exemption to continue to play professional competitions outside of Wales.