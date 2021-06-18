Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in November. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, which is owned by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, will head to the United States for a preseason friendly against Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union in July, the club announced on Friday.

The club, which finished eighth in the 23-team National League, has been outside the English Football League (EFL) since relegation the fifth tier in 2008.

McElhenney and Reynolds, however, promised to turn the club into a "global force" which included a £2 million cash injection upon completion of their takeover in November.

Wrexham will meet the Union as the showpiece fixture of a five-day training camp on July 29.

The club will debut their new away strip at the game.

Beside the training camp and match, McElhenney will also host a community event with the Union which will involve several charities from the city.

A statement from Wrexham added that it is likely both actors will be at the game together to watch the team for the first time.