Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been included in Wrexham's squad list for The Soccer Tournament -- a million-dollar, winner-take-all prize seven-a-side competition to be held in Cary, North Carolina, from May 31-June 4.

The event will also feature Team Dempsey, which will be managed by former United States star Clint Dempsey, and a team of former U.S. women's national team stars, managed by Heather O'Reilly.

O'Reilly, who played collegiate soccer at the University of North Carolina, is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and won a World Cup with the USWNT in 2015.

The Hollywood stars will be a part of Wrexham's squad alongside player-coach David Jones, as well as former players Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington, tournament organisers announced on Wednesday.

Stay calm, it's really happening 😎



WREXHAM LEGENDS ARE COMING TO AMERICA and here is the initial squad!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ➡️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/23Z4n8ngYU — TST (@TST7v7) February 22, 2023

The pair became co-owners of the National League club in November 2020 and the club gained popularity in the U.S. thanks to the series on streaming service Hulu, Welcome to Wrexham.

Reynolds flew in to Wales earlier this month to watch as Wrexham enjoyed a fairytale run to the fourth round of this season's FA Cup before ending at the hands of Sheffield United thanks to two stoppage-time goals in a 3-1 replay defeat.

They are in second place in the National League -- English's football's fifth tier -- five points behind Notts County with two games in hand.

TBT Enterprises founded The Basketball Tournament roughly a decade ago and is replicating the event for soccer this year.

The basketball event started as a 32-team, 5-on-5 tournament with a winner-take-all $500,000 prize and has since grown to 64-team, $1 million event attracting top talent from all over the world that has been broadcast by ESPN.