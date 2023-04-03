Wrexham beat Oldham 5-1 on Saturday to hit a century of points in the National League. Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham hit 100 points in the National League on Saturday as they strengthened their bid for promotion to the English Football League in their second full season under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Welsh club beat former Premier League side Oldham Athletic 5-1 to take their point tally to triple digits and stay ahead in the title race with Notts County just three points behind them in second place. Wrexham have a game in hand on County but the two sides clash at the Racecourse Ground on April 10.

Striker Paul Mullin hit 34 league goals with his hat trick against Oldham as his side took their goal tally to 105 for the season -- the most of any side in the division. They have the joint-second tightest defence in the league with 36 goals conceded.

Manager Phil Parkinson said his side are only interested in winning the title, with whoever finishes in second place forced to attempt to gain promotion through the playoffs.

The feat meant Reynolds and McElhenney's side became the first in England's top five divisions to hit 100 points since Manchester City in the 2017-18 campaign.

"I haven't really paid much attention to those records and that's the absolute truth," Parkinson said. "Because there's only one prize we want and it's in six games time.

"We're going to give everything to try and achieve it for the club and supporters. We've got a great set of lads who are focused on what they've got to do, not just on the matchdays, in training.

100 points. 6 games left. Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/lPVTld0fJl — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 1, 2023

"Tuesday in training I kind of sensed a real determination and focus. The standard was up there with any training we've had since I've been here and that's always a great sign for a manager and assistant manager."

Wrexham have now played 20 home matches this season, winning 19 and drawing one.

Fellow National League high-flyers Notts County also look set to hit a century of points. Championship leaders Burnley could also accumulate 100 points.

Wrexham have been in the fifth tier of English football since their relegation from League Two in 2008.