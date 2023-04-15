Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was caught up in a "cheat" row with opposition goalkeeper Laurie Walker at the end of the Welsh team's 0-0 draw at Barnet -- a result which leaves the club potentially two wins away from promotion to the English Football League (EFL).

Wrexham, co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, moved to within seven points of promotion with a dramatic 3-2 win over closest rivals Notts County on Monday.

But fellow promotion-chasers Barnet denied Wrexham, who failed to score for the first time in 30 games, after the visitors had defender Callum McFadzean sent off on 51 minutes for a foul on goalkeeper Walker.

Referee Ed Duckworth's decision to issue a red card infuriated Parkinson, who challenged Walker after the final whistle at the end of the game.

"[Parkinson] was basically saying I was trying to cheat him," Walker said. "But I'm sure you guys could see [McFadzean] came straight through and kicked me straight in the face.

"And that's all I'm going to say on it."

Parkinson, who now faces a touchline ban for his red card, said that the referee was wrong to dismiss his player, with the club planning to appeal the decision.

"I'm not happy with the role that the referee played in the sending off, first of all," Parkinson said. "I mean that's a soft red card, it's his trailing leg, there's no real intent there and for me, [the referee] has got it wrong.

"I thought the goalkeeper made a meal out of it in all honesty and obviously, that influences the referee's decision.

"I'm frustrated for Callum because I thought he was excellent, it was his first game for a long time and he played really well.

"But the lads have dug deep today. Barnet are a good side and up there in the contention for the playoffs and we'll take the point. It's another point on the journey where we need to go to. When you go down to 10 men, a point is good."

Wrexham can seal promotion by winning their next two games -- both at home -- against Yeovil on Tuesday and Boreham Wood next Saturday.