Wrexham and Chelsea have both announced they will play a preseason friendly in Chapel Hill, North Carolina this summer.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will face the Premier League giants on July 19 at the University of North Carolina's Kenan Stadium.

It will be the first time that both clubs will meet each other on neutral soil.

"Our tour of the United States will be an exciting part of the summer's build-up to the new season and something we will all be looking forward to in July," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

"To have the opportunity to play a team of Chelsea's calibre at the Kenan Stadium, North Carolina, will be a terrific test for our players and form an important part of our preparations for the 2023-24 season.

"We're looking forward to meeting some of the fans who have supported us so passionately from afar this season at a renowned athletics stadium."

Wrexham also previously announced that they will face Manchester United in another preseason friendly San Diego on July 25.

Chelsea president of business Tom Glick added: "We are delighted to return to North Carolina as part of our U.S. tour this summer, and play in what I'm sure will be a fantastic atmosphere at Kenan Stadium.

"Our strong U.S. fanbase support us incredibly all year round and we are looking forward to meeting them in Chapel Hill."

Wrexham have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far and are one victory away from claiming automatic promotion to the English National League for the first time since 2008.

They can clinch the title in front of their home fans against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have endured a disappointing season which has seen managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sacked.

After being knocked out of the Champions League to holders Real Madrid on Tuesday, Chelsea will end their first campaign under the ownership of the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital consortium without a trophy.