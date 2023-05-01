Former Man United midfielder and CEO of League 2's Salford City gives his advice to Wrexham after they were promoted from the National League. (1:16)

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are sending the club's players to Las Vegas as a reward for their success in winning promotion to the English Football League (EFL), sources have told ESPN.

The National League champions are due to show off their title-winning trophy to the team's supporters in a homecoming parade through the streets of Wrexham on Tuesday after ending the season with a record 111 points following Saturday's 1-1 draw at relegated Torquay United.

After the open-top bus procession through the town, Phil Parkinson's squad will be flown to Las Vegas after being treated to the trip by Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney, who bought the club in a £2 million deal in Feb 2021.

Wrexham forward Paul Mullin, who ended the season as top scorer with 46 goals in all competitions, told the Footballers' Football podcast last week that Reynolds and McElhenney had arranged the Vegas trip.

"I don't know if I can say it yet but we're off to Vegas," Mullin said. "It should be unbelievable, that's literally what [the owners] were texting me about two minutes ago.

"I don't think [Mullin's partner] is too happy about it, but if the owners tell you you've got to go, you've got to go."

Wrexham are due to embark on preparations for the 2023-24 season with a series of friendlies in the United States this summer, including fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea in July.

Parkinson's team will discover their opening day opponents in EFL League Two when the fixtures for next season are announced June 15.